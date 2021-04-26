Brokerages Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $621.28 Million

Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post sales of $621.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $624.00 million. Teleflex reported sales of $630.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $443.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $445.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.20 and its 200 day moving average is $390.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

