Brokerages Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.72 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce sales of $9.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $35.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.06 billion to $35.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.40 billion to $35.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $488.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $320.24 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

