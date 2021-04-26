Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.95 Million

Analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post $376.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.90 million and the highest is $400.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $351.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $355.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.81 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vectrus by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vectrus by 19.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

VEC stock opened at $52.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $618.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

