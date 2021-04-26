Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $632.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to announce $632.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.64 million to $639.24 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $45,782,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $18,580,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after buying an additional 185,678 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global stock opened at $92.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $92.97. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.