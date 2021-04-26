Brokerages Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce $6.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 billion and the highest is $6.52 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $26.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.68 billion to $27.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $29.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $466.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.08. Broadcom has a one year low of $254.75 and a one year high of $495.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,502,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

