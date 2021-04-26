Brokerages Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 247.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

