Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Shares of ETN opened at $142.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.30. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.