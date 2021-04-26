Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. Employers posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

EIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $18,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Employers by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Employers by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Employers by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. Employers has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.