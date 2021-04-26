Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $931.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report $931.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $926.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $937.90 million. Garmin reported sales of $856.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after buying an additional 52,732 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $141.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $141.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

