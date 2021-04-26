Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Hasbro reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $97.04. 33,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,791,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hasbro by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 198,150 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

