Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce sales of $4.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.70 billion and the lowest is $4.58 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $19.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $20.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $24.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.75.

Shares of LAD opened at $390.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.58 and a 200-day moving average of $324.88. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $93.38 and a one year high of $417.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.