Brokerages Expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

PBA traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.94. 36,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after purchasing an additional 722,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,273,000 after buying an additional 499,599 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,856,000 after acquiring an additional 292,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,047,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,836,000 after acquiring an additional 381,910 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

