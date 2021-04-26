Brokerages Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $463,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $125.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $129.74.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.