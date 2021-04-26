Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Summit Materials posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

SUM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.19. 623,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,884,000 after acquiring an additional 278,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,469,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

