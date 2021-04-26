Brokerages Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $728.04 Million

Analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post $728.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $693.70 million. The Middleby posted sales of $677.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

MIDD opened at $182.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.06 and a 200 day moving average of $137.94. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $185.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

