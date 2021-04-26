Brokerages Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post sales of $73.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.30 million to $73.50 million. Upland Software posted sales of $68.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $301.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.24 million to $305.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $312.37 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million.

A number of research firms have commented on UPLD. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,976,578. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,561,000 after buying an additional 132,269 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Upland Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,576,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,647,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,718,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 217,187 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

