Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNOM. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 656,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 430.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.