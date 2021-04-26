Brokers Issue Forecasts for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get 30429 (TNT.TO) alerts:

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$36.19 million for the quarter.

30429 has a 52 week low of C$5.93 and a 52 week high of C$7.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.