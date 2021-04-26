Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.05.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of BIIB opened at $262.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.98. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

