Brokers Issue Forecasts for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $267.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.92. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

