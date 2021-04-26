Brokers Issue Forecasts for Preferred Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.10.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

