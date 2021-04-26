Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.