Brokers Offer Predictions for Akzo Nobel’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akzo Nobel in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AKZOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

AKZOY stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $41.64.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $1.3197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

