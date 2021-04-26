Brokers Offer Predictions for Chart Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries stock opened at $152.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $166.14.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

