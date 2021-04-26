Brokers Offer Predictions for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$231.69 million for the quarter.

