Brokers Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,652.06.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,394.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

