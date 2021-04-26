Brokers Offer Predictions for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

