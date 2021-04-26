Brokers Offer Predictions for Fulton Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

