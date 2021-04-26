Brokers Offer Predictions for Hitachi, Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hitachi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi’s FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of HTHIY opened at $96.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

