Brokers Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

