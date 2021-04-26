Brokers Offer Predictions for Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $5.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.39. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LAD. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.75.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $390.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $93.38 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.