Brokers Offer Predictions for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$285.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

