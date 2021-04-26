Brokers Set Expectations for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $45.72 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. PGGM Investments bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $163,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $59,528,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth $48,233,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,109,000 after acquiring an additional 714,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 429,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

