Brokers Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

