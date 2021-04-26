Brokers Set Expectations for Conifer Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Conifer in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

CNFR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.21.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

