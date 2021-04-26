Brokers Set Expectations for Daqo New Energy Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Daqo New Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daqo New Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $89.51 on Monday. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

