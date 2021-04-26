Brokers Set Expectations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$51.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

