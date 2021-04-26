Brokers Set Expectations for Nexa Resources S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nexa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

NEXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $4,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

