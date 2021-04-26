Brokers Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Shares of ZBH opened at $177.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $179.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

