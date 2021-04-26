BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.71.

DOOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of DOOO opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. BRP has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 12.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

