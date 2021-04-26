BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

Shares of DOOO opened at $91.25 on Monday. BRP has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in BRP by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,156,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

