BRP (TSE:DOO) Given a C$136.00 Price Target by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Analysts

BRP (TSE:DOO) has been given a C$136.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

DOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.44.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded up C$2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$116.89. 131,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.20. BRP has a one year low of C$30.85 and a one year high of C$117.75. The stock has a market cap of C$9.90 billion and a PE ratio of 28.56.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.8400007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

