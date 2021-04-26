Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,271 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 20.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 55.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Unilever by 15.3% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 89,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Unilever by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 693,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 176,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,071. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

