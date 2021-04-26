Bruderman Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,725 in the last three months.

A traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $137.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,740. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $137.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

