Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 3.8% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 75,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,770. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

