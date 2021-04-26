Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 353,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,271,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

