Bruderman Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for about 3.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Garmin by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after buying an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after buying an additional 258,145 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.15. 5,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $141.88. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

