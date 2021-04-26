Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.4% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.08. The stock had a trading volume of 56,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

