Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,120 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $36.76. 99,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.