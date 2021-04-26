Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 19,823 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,823 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 195.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 479,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 74,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,292,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$22.20 on Monday. 1,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

